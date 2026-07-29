Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Bihar teacher recruitment 2026: BPSC to fill 32,388 vacancies under TRE 4.0 drive

Bihar teacher recruitment 2026: BPSC to fill 32,388 vacancies under TRE 4.0 drive

These posts fall under the School Education Department as well as the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Bihar teacher recruitment 2026: BPSC to fill 32,388 vacancies under TRE 4.0 drive

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Does wrapping your wallet, credit card in aluminium foil block RFID Scammers? Viral hack explained
Credit card1 min ago
2
Milind Soman13 min ago
3
Adah Sharma21 min ago
4
Coal Bloc case25 min ago
5
Mohit Malik27 min ago