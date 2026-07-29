/Bihar teacher recruitment 2026: BPSC to fill 32,388 vacancies under TRE 4.0 drive

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to recruit teachers for 32,388 posts under the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0), marking the latest round in the state's ongoing drive to fill vacant teaching positions in government schools.
The recruitment drive under TRE 4.0 covers teaching posts across:
These posts fall under the School Education Department as well as the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department. This is part of Bihar's broader, multi-phase effort to overhaul its school education system by filling long-standing teacher shortages across all levels of government schooling.
No interview round will form part of the selection process this year.
Selection will be based purely on a written examination followed by document verification.
The exam will be objective in format, comprising multiple-choice questions.
The paper will be divided into three sections:
Qualification required varies by post:
The TRE recruitment series has been central to Bihar's push to strengthen its public education system, following earlier phases that filled tens of thousands of teaching posts across the state.
Being the fourth such phase, this recruitment is expected to draw significant interest from B.Ed, D.El.Ed, and STET/CTET-qualified candidates across Bihar.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official BPSC website for the detailed notification, exact application timeline, and subject-wise vacancy breakup once released.
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