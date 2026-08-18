Teacher aspirants in Bihar have escalated their protest against the prolonged delay in the release of the BPSC TRE-4 recruitment advertisement, with candidates announcing an indefinite hunger strike in Patna starting August 18.
The agitation, being carried out at the Gardanibagh protest site, brings renewed pressure on the state government over an issue that has been simmering for months.
The hunger strike has been announced by Dilip Kumar, president of the Bihar Student Union, who has been at the forefront of the TRE-4 agitation for a while now.
Kumar has put forward a set of demands, including:
Protesters have warned that if the government fails to act on their demands within five days, they will intensify the agitation further and move to surround the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
While the release of the TRE-4 advertisement remains the central demand, the protest has drawn in aspirants from several other pending recruitment processes as well:
Candidates participating in the movement say they are not asking the government for a fresh requisition of posts, but simply want the process to move forward without any further delay.
This is far from the first time TRE-4 aspirants have taken to the streets in Patna. The protest movement has been building since earlier this year:
Candidates say the repeated delays are taking a toll on them financially and emotionally, especially those who have been staying in Patna for years preparing for the exam. Many have said that with rising expenses on rent, coaching, and daily living, prolonged uncertainty is forcing several aspirants to abandon their preparation altogether and return home.
Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari had earlier assured aspirants that the TRE-4 schedule would be released in July, and had urged them to continue their preparation in the meantime. However, with the formal advertisement still pending, student representatives say the assurances have failed to satisfy their core demand, prompting the latest round of agitation.
The protest is expected to keep the TRE-4 recruitment delay at the centre of Bihar's political discourse in the coming days, as thousands of aspirants continue to await concrete action from the state government.
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