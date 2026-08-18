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Explained: Why Bihar's teacher aspirants are sitting on hunger strike over TRE-4

Protesters have warned that if the government fails to act on their demands within five days, they will intensify the agitation further and move to surround the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 05:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
Explained: Why Bihar's teacher aspirants are sitting on hunger strike over TRE-4

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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