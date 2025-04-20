BITSAT 2025 Registration Date Extended At bitsadmission.com- Check New Dates, Steps To Apply Here

BITSAT 2025: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has officially extended the date of the registration for BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2025. All the interested students can apply through the official BITS website, i.e. bitsadmission.com till 24th April, 2025 which was 18th April, 2025 earlier.

The BITSAT is conducted for the students who want to take admission into the BITS Campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad in the programmes offered by BITS like, Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), and Master of Science (MSc). The examination fee for all the male applicants from India is Rs. 3500 and application fee for all the female and transgender applicants from India is Rs. 3000. The examination will begin from 26th May, 2025.

BITSAT 2025: Steps to Apply for the Exam

Step 1- Go to the official BITS website- bitsadmission.com.

Step 2- Find the ‘BITS Pilani Registration 2025’ link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3- Fill the BITSAT application form with the correct details.

Step 4- Upload the scanned photograph and signature of your according to the instructions.

Step 5- Make the required payment of the application form to complete the procedure.

Step 6- Check all the details and submit the form.

Step 7- After submission, take a print out of the form for future reference.

BITSAT 2025: Important Dates

The window for the correction of the application form will be opened from 29th April to 1st May, 2025. The examination centre will be allotted on 13th May, 202 and slot booking will start from 13th May to 16th May. The examination will take place in two sessions. First from 26th May to 30th May, 2025. And Second session from 22nd June to 26th June, 2025. While the admit card will be available for session 1 from 23rd May, 2025 to until the exam day. Additionally, all the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.