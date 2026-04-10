BITSAT 2026 admit card released: Check how to download hall ticket from bitsadmission.com

The BITSAT 2026 Session 1 admit card has been released, bringing students one step closer to the exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website. It is important to download the admit card on time and check all the details carefully before the exam day.

Important Details About BITSAT 2026 Admit Card

Release Date: April 10, 2026

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Official Website: bitsadmission.com

Exam Dates (Session 1): April 15–16, 2026

Login Details Required: Application Number and Password

How to Download BITSAT 2026 Admit Card

Follow these simple steps to download your admit card:

Visit the official website: bitsadmission.com

Click on the BITSAT 2026 admit card download link

Enter your Application Number and Password

Download your admit card

Take a printout for exam day

Important Instructions for Candidates

After downloading the admit card, students should carefully check all the details such as name, exam date, and other personal information. If there is any mistake, they should immediately contact BITS Pilani for correction.

The release of the BITSAT 2026 admit card is an important step for candidates preparing for the exam. Students should download their hall tickets early, verify all details, and keep a printed copy ready for the exam day. Proper preparation and timely action will help ensure a smooth exam experience.