BITSAT 2026 admit card released: Check how to download hall ticket from bitsadmission.com
BITSAT 2026 Session 1 admit card has been released on April 10. Candidates can download it from bitsadmission.com using their application number and password.
- The BITSAT 2026 Session 1 admit card has been released, bringing students one step closer to the exam.
- Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website.
- It is important to download the admit card on time and check all the details carefully before the exam day.
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The BITSAT 2026 Session 1 admit card has been released, bringing students one step closer to the exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website. It is important to download the admit card on time and check all the details carefully before the exam day.
Important Details About BITSAT 2026 Admit Card
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Official Website: bitsadmission.com
Exam Dates (Session 1): April 15–16, 2026
Login Details Required: Application Number and Password
How to Download BITSAT 2026 Admit Card
Follow these simple steps to download your admit card:
Visit the official website: bitsadmission.com
Click on the BITSAT 2026 admit card download link
Enter your Application Number and Password
Download your admit card
Take a printout for exam day
Important Instructions for Candidates
After downloading the admit card, students should carefully check all the details such as name, exam date, and other personal information. If there is any mistake, they should immediately contact BITS Pilani for correction.
The release of the BITSAT 2026 admit card is an important step for candidates preparing for the exam. Students should download their hall tickets early, verify all details, and keep a printed copy ready for the exam day. Proper preparation and timely action will help ensure a smooth exam experience.
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