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NewsEducationBoard exam controversy in Himachal: Parents demand probe into answer sheet tampering
HIMACHAL CLASS 10 BOARD EXAM 2026

Board exam controversy in Himachal: Parents demand probe into answer sheet tampering

Himachal Pradesh Board Exam 2026: The allegations are linked to the drawing exam conducted in March 2025 at a centre in Jhanduta, Bilaspur district where students from a government school claimed that they received unexpectedly low marks, which led to suspicion about possible irregularities in the evaluation process. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Board exam controversy in Himachal: Parents demand probe into answer sheet tampering

Himachal Pradesh Board Exam 2026: A controversy has emerged around the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board examinations after students and parents alleged tampering of answer sheets. The issue has raised serious concerns about the fairness and transparency of the evaluation process.

The allegations are linked to the drawing exam conducted in March 2025 at a centre in Jhanduta, Bilaspur district. Students from a government school claimed that they received unexpectedly low marks, which led to suspicion about possible irregularities in the evaluation process. 

Parents and students have alleged that:

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  • Answer sheets were kept at the school for some time before being sent to the board.
  • Several students received shockingly low scores, especially in the drawing subject.
  • The issue affected around 11 students, many of whom were otherwise high performers. 

According to the complainants, a forensic report found evidence of tampering with answer sheets and responses. This report has strengthened the claims made by students and parents, raising demands for a deeper investigation. 

Another major concern raised is that the same centre was used for both conducting the exam and collecting answer sheets, which is said to be against standard board guidelines.

Families claim that the alleged tampering resulted in many deserving students being left out of the merit list, leading to emotional stress and uncertainty about their academic future

Students and parents have demanded a fair and independent inquiry by the education board. They also expressed concern that no strong action has been taken even after a year, despite the seriousness of the issue. 

The Himachal Class 10 exam controversy highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in board examinations. With serious allegations and a forensic report pointing toward irregularities, authorities are now under pressure to ensure a proper investigation and protect students’ academic interests.

 

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