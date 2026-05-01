Board Exam Results countdown begins: Maharashtra and Odisha Board to release scorecards tomorrow, will CBSE also announce Class 12 results?

Over 15 lakh students are awaiting their Maharashtra results, and over 5 lakh are waiting for their Odisha class 10th results. The board exam results season is heating up as Maharashtra and Odisha Boards are all set to release their scorecards tomorrow. With students eagerly waiting, attention has now shifted to whether CBSE will also announce the Class 12 results on the same day.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 result 2026 soon? Check expected date, time, and how to download scorecard from cbse.gov.in

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Maharashtra Class 12th, 2026: The Maharashtra State of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results by tomorrow at 1 PM.

Maharashtra HSC result 2026 date and time

Board Chairman Trigun Kuklkarni has officially declared the Maharashtra HSC result 2026 date and time.

Date - May 02, 2026

Time - 1 PM

Once the result is out, students can check and download their marksheet via the official website.

Official websites to check Maharashtra HSC result 2026

Students can check their results through the following websites:-

1. mahahsscboard.in

2. mahresult.nic.in

How to download the Maharashtra HSC result 2026 scorecard

1. Visit the official website

2. Choose the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Your marksheet will be shown on the display.

5. Download and save it for future use.

Odisha Class 10th result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will declare the results on May 2, 2026, at 4 PM, and students can check their results by 6 PM.

Along with the Matric result, the board will also release the State Open School Certificate Examination results. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and keep their roll number ready.

Also Read: TS EAMCET 2026 admit card: Will it be released today? Check how to download and key guidelines

Exam Dates

The Odisha Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 19 to March 02, 2026.

Odisha 10th result 2026 official website

1. bseodish.ac.in

2. orissaresults.nic.in

Steps to check Odisha 2026 results marksheet

1. Visit the official website of the Odisha Matric Result 2026.

2. Choose the Odisha Annual Examination Result 2026.

3. Enter your login information.

4. Your provisional marksheets will be shown on the screen.

5. Download and save it for future use.

CBSE Class 12th result 2026: Over 10.2 lakh students are waiting for their results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results in the third week of May. Once the results are out, students can check and download their results through the official website.

Official website to check CBSE class 12th board results

1. results.cbse.nic.in

2. cbse.gov.in

3. cbse.results.nic.in

How to check CBSE Board results online

1. Visit the official website.

2. Click the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Click on the submit button.

5. Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

6. Download and save it.

As the result, the countdown continues, students across the country are on high alert for official updates from both state boards and CBSE. Stay tuned for the latest announcements as the board exam results unfold.