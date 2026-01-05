Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today At bombayhighcourt.nic- Check Direct Link Here

NewsEducationBombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today At bombayhighcourt.nic- Check Direct Link Here
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Bombay High Court will close the online application process for Clerk, Driver, Peon and Stenographer posts today at bombayhighcourt.nic. Scroll down to check more details.
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Bombay High Court will close the online application process for Clerk, Driver, Peon and Stenographer posts today, i.e. 5th January, 2026. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to appear for the exam can now fill their online application form through the official website, i.e. bombayhighcourt.nic.
