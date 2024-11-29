BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Final Result 2024 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BPSC Judicial Services Final Result 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the final results for the 32nd Judicial Services Examination 2024. Candidates who participated in the interview round can view their results on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The interview was conducted from November 12 to 23, 2024, for 463 candidates who had cleared the main examination. A total of 458 candidates appeared for the interview round. The final merit list was compiled by combining the marks obtained in the main (written) examination and the interview. Out of all the candidates interviewed, 153 successfully qualified.

The registration process began on October 5 and concluded on October 25, 2023. This recruitment aims to fill 154 vacancies within the organization.

BPSC Judicial Services Final Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the link for "BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Final Result 2024" available on the homepage.

A new page will appear displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

Download the page and save it for reference.

Take a printout for future use if needed.

BPSC Judicial Services Final Result 2024: Tie-Breaking rules