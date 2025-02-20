BPSC 70th CCE Mains Registration 2025 Begins Tomorrow At bpsc.bih.nic.in - Check Steps To Apply Here

BPSC 70th CCE Mains Registration 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will begin registrations for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) mains from tomorrow, February 21, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in until the registration deadline on March 17, 2025. According to the official schedule, the mains exams will take place from April 25 to 30, 2025, at various exam centers across the state. This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,035 vacancies in different state services. The results for the BPSC 70th CCE Prelims were announced on January 23, 2025.

The BPSC Mains examination is scheduled for April 25, 28, 29, and 30, 2025. On April 25, the exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and the second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. On April 26 and April 28, the exam will take place in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM. On April 29, there will be two shifts: the first shift from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Finally, on April 30, the exam will be conducted in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM.

BPSC 70th CCE Mains Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the “BPSC 70th Mains Exam” link on the homepage.

Register by entering the required details to create an account.

Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Review all details and submit the form.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

The examination fee varies by category. General and other category candidates are required to pay Rs 750, while SC/ST candidates, female candidates, and PwBD candidates need to pay Rs 200 as the application fee. The recruitment process consists of three stages. It begins with the preliminary examination, followed by the main examination for those who qualify. The final stage is an interview test, where shortlisted candidates are evaluated for their suitability for the role.

The merit list will be compiled based on a total of 900 marks, which includes 300 marks for General Studies (First Paper) and 300 marks for the Essay. Additionally, the interview will carry 120 marks, bringing the overall total to 1,020 marks.