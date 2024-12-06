BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Today At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will issue the BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024 on December 6, 2024. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Combined Competitive Prelims Exam can download their admit cards from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exact time for the release of the admit card has not been specified by the Commission. To access the admit card, candidates need to log in to their dashboard using their username and password. The Bihar PSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination is scheduled for December 13, 2024. It will be conducted in a single shift from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at various centers across the state.

Candidates must arrive at the exam center by 9:30 AM, with entry allowed only until 11:00 AM. This recruitment aims to fill 2,027 vacancies in various departments across the state.

The exam will consist of objective-type questions from the General Studies section. The test duration is 2 hours, with a total of 150 questions. Negative marking will apply, with 1/3 of a mark deducted for each incorrect answer.

BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the link for BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024 on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the new page that appears.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details and download it.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024: Total Vacancies

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has increased the number of vacancies for the 70th Competitive Examination. The total vacancies have been raised from 1,957 to 2,027, covering various departments of the Bihar government. This examination will now facilitate the recruitment process for these 2,027 government positions.

Candidates attending the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 should reach their assigned exam centres by 9:30 AM. Entry will close at 11:00 AM, and latecomers will not be allowed inside. It is mandatory to bring the BPSC CCE 2024 admit card and a valid photo ID for verification. Without these documents, candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall or take the examination.