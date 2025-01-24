BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024-25 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024-25: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 on January 23, 2025. Candidates who took the 70th Combined Preliminary Examination can check their results on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The prelims exam was conducted on December 13, 2024, and January 4, 2025. The 70th BPSC Prelims results have been published in PDF format, listing the names and roll numbers of candidates selected for the BPSC Main exam.

Out of 3,28,990 candidates who appeared, 21,581 have qualified for posts under the Combined Competitive Examination. Additionally, 61 candidates qualified for Finance Administrative Officer posts, and 144 candidates cleared the exam for Child Development Project Officer posts.

BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024-25: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link titled "70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination Result" on the homepage.

The BPSC Prelims Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen; download it.

Look for your roll number in the result and save it for future reference.

The BPSC issued a notification on Tuesday, stating that the news about the Patna High Court stopping the results is false and misleading. The Court has not blocked the results, and the Commission has faced no issues, as per the official statement.

According to the marking scheme, candidates will earn one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The BPSC 70th CCE question paper included 150 multiple-choice questions on general studies, mathematics, history, and English.