BPSC 71st CCE 2025 Scheduled For September 13, Commission Dismisses Postponement Rumours

BPSC 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued an official clarification regarding the BPSC 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2025. The commission confirmed that the prelims exam will take place on 13th September, 2025, as scheduled and has dismissed all the rumour about the postponement of the examination.

The commission has confirmed on their official X (formerly Twitter) account that some section of teachers, experts and coaching directors are spreading and allegedly circulating misleading information about the postponement of the 71st Combiner Preliminary Competitive Examination that will be conducted on 13th September, 2025.

The commission termed these reports “baseless” and urged aspirants to stay cautious about all the rumours. Additionally, candidates are advised by the commission to rely only on official sources of the BPSC like the BPSC website, verified X (Twitter) handle, and press releases for all the authentic information.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Candidates must know that they will be informed about all the updates and the exam city slip and admit card for the exam will be released soon on their official websites, said the commission.

Also Read: HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 RELEASED At hpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

BPSC 71st CCE 2025: About BPSC 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2025

The BPSC 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims will serve as a crucial screening test for shortlisting candidates for the mains stage of the recruitment process. The preliminary paper will feature a total of 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering various subjects relevant to the exam syllabus. Candidates will be allotted a time duration of two hours to complete the test.

It is important for aspirants to note that the examination follows a negative marking system, for every incorrect response, one-third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. Therefore, candidates are advised to attempt the paper carefully and avoid guesswork to minimize the risk of losing marks. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

Also Read: RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Released Soon At sso.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Details Here