NewsEducation
BPSC 71ST CCE PRELIMS RESULT 2025

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 OUT At bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Meri List Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the BPSC 71 Results for the Integrated 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Result 2025 OUT At bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Meri List HereBPSC 71st Result 2025 out

BPSC 71st Result 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the BPSC 71 Results for the Integrated 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their result through the official website, i.e. bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

