BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Released At bpsconline.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download The Hall Ticket

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 today, 6th September 2025. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, i.e. bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates will have to enter their mobile number/ email or username along with a password to access their admit card.

The 71st Prelims exam will take place on 13th September, 2025. Candidates must know that an admit card is an important document for the examination as candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without it. Candidates will have to take a physical copy of their admit card along with the valid ID proof to the examination centre. They must take an extra copy with them to the exam centre.

Also Read: Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Begins At rajuneet2025.com, Apply By September 11- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BPSC has added 34 new vacancies to the 71st CCE, raising the total posts to be filled through the examination to 1,298.

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link to download the hall ticket on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like mobile number/ email or username along with a password correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details carefully and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

Also Read: SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 OUT At sbi.co.in, Download Hall Ticket by September 13- Check Direct Link Here

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: About the Exam

The BPSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims acts as a qualifying stage for the mains. Conducted in an objective-type, multiple-choice format, the test spans two hours and comprises 150 questions that candidates must attempt. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.