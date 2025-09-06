BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today At bpsconline.bihar.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to release the admit cards for the BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 today, i.e. 6th September, 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website, i.e. bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

The 71st Prelims exam will take place on 13th September, 2025. Candidates must know that an admit card is an important document for the examination as candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without it. Candidates will have to take a physical copy of their admit card along with the valid ID proof to the examination centre. They must take an extra copy with them to the exam centre.

Also Read: IB ACIO 2025 Exam City Slip OUT, Admit Card To Be Released Soon At mha.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Download

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BPSC has added 34 new vacancies to the 71st CCE, raising the total posts to be filled through the examination to 1,298.

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link to download the hall ticket on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details carefully and download the page.

Step 7: Print it out for the day of the examination.

Also Read: MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule Released- Check All Dates Here

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: About the Exam

The BPSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims acts as a qualifying stage for the mains. Conducted in an objective-type, multiple-choice format, the test spans two hours and comprises 150 questions that candidates must attempt. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.