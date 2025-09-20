BPSC 71st Prelims Answer Key 2025 Released At bpsc.bih.nic.in, Objections Window Opens Tomorrow- Check Details Here

BPSC 71st Prelims Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the provisional answer key for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their answer key of BPSC CCE Prelims answer key through the official website, i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam took place on 13th September, 2025 in two shifts, first from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates must know that the answer key released today is provisional so if someone is not satisfied with the answer key then they can raise objections from 21st to 27th September, 2025. Candidates will have to pay the amount of Rs. 250 per question raised.

BPSC 71st Prelims Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website, i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Provisional Answer Keys’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: The answer key for BPSC 70th Prelims will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Check all the answers and download the page for future reference.

Step 5: Select the questions you want to raise objections for.

Step 6: Submit all the valid proofs along with the objection and pay the fee.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future use.

The commission has revised the vacancy count for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), increasing the total from 1,250 to 1,264. The update includes 14 additional posts for the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.