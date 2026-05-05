BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026 notification out: Check important dates, eligibility and application process

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the notification for the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims 2026. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,230 vacancies in various departments of the Bihar government. It is a great opportunity for candidates who are looking for government jobs in the state. Interested applicants can start applying online from May 7, 2026.

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Application Dates

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The online application process will begin on May 7, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms through the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Start Date: May 7, 2026

Last Date to Apply: May 31, 2026

Applicants are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Vacancy Details

A total of 1,230 posts have been announced under this recruitment. These vacancies are spread across different departments of the Bihar government.

The selection process will be conducted through the Combined Competitive Examination, which includes multiple stages such as the preliminary exam, mains exam, and interview. Candidates must clear each stage to be selected.

How to Apply

Candidates need to apply online through the official BPSC website. Before applying, they should carefully read the official notification to understand eligibility and requirements.

Steps to apply:

Read the notification carefully

Fill out the application form with the correct details

Upload required documents

Review the form before submission

It is important to keep all documents ready and double-check the information to avoid errors.

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Exam Schedule

The preliminary exam for the BPSC 72nd CCE is expected to be conducted in July 2026. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates regarding the exam date, admit card, and other important announcements.

The BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims 2026 offers a valuable opportunity for candidates seeking a government job in Bihar. With a large number of vacancies available, applicants should not miss this chance. Applying on time and starting preparation early can significantly improve the chances of success.