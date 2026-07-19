/BPSC 72nd CCE prelims 2026 postponed; New exam date to be announced soon

BPSC postponed 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the 72nd Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2026, which was originally scheduled to be held on July 26, 2026.
In an official notice, the Commission said the decision was taken due to "unavoidable reasons," though it did not disclose the specific circumstances behind the postponement.
The BPSC has assured candidates that a revised examination date will be announced separately through an official notification in the coming days.
Until then, aspirants have been advised to regularly monitor the Commission's official website for updates rather than depend on rumours or unverified reports doing the rounds on social media.
The 72nd Combined Competitive Examination ranks among Bihar's most significant recruitment exercises, used to select candidates for civil services and various other administrative positions within the state government.
Thousands of aspirants across Bihar, many of whom have spent months preparing for the test, will now need to recalibrate their plans and wait for the new schedule to be released.
As per the original plan, the preliminary exam was to be conducted in offline mode at multiple centres across the state, with the test window set for 12 noon to 2 pm on July 26. That timeline now stands deferred, with no fresh date yet confirmed.
The recruitment drive tied to this examination cycle is aimed at filling 1,186 vacancies spread across various departments of the Bihar state government.
Under the selection process, candidates who clear the preliminary stage will proceed to the Main examination, followed by a personal interview, before final selection.
With the exam date now uncertain, BPSC has issued a set of guidelines for aspirants:
The Commission is expected to release a fresh notification confirming the updated examination schedule in the near future.
Candidates have been urged to stay alert and rely solely on the Commission's official channel, its website and verified notifications for any developments regarding the 72nd CCE Prelims, rather than external sources that may circulate inaccurate information during the interim period.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.