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BPSC 72nd CCE prelims 2026 postponed; New exam date to be announced soon

BPSC postponed 2026: In an official notice, the Commission said the decision was taken due to "unavoidable reasons," though it did not disclose the specific circumstances behind the postponement.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 10:34 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
BPSC 72nd CCE prelims 2026 postponed; New exam date to be announced soon

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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