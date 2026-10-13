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BPSC 72nd prelims postponed again; Here’s what latest update says

This is the second deferment of the examination. The prelims were originally scheduled for July 2026 and were first put off for what the commission called "unavoidable reasons".

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
BPSC 72nd prelims postponed again; Here’s what latest update says

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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