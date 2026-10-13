/BPSC 72nd prelims postponed again; Here’s what latest update says

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has once again postponed the Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, which was scheduled to be conducted on October 25, 2026, leaving candidates without a confirmed date.
This is the second deferment of the examination. The prelims were originally scheduled for July 2026 and were first put off for what the commission called "unavoidable reasons".
The July date was July 26, and the exam was to be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 pm at centres across Bihar. The commission issued the postponement notice on July 18, a little over a week before the test.
BPSC's revised exam calendar, released on August 14, had placed the prelims tentatively on October 25. The latest announcement now leaves that date void as well.
The commission has not explained why the examination keeps getting pushed back. The earlier notice cited unavoidable circumstances, but the commission gave no detailed explanation.
As of now, BPSC has not confirmed when the prelims will be held.
The recruitment covers 1,230 vacancies. The Combined Competitive Examination is the route to key state administrative posts, including SDMs and DSPs, and draws lakhs of applicants each cycle, so any change in schedule disrupts preparation plans.
The date of the mains examination also depends on when the prelims is finally held. Registration for the exam was held from May 7 to 31.
Candidates have been advised to follow the commission's official website for announcements.
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