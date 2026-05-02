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NewsEducationBPSC AEDO exam 2026 cancelled over malpractice attempts, revised exam dates soon
BPSC AEDO EXAM 2026

BPSC AEDO exam 2026 cancelled over malpractice attempts, revised exam dates soon

BPSC AEDO exam 2026: According to the official notification, the AEDO examination was conducted between April 14 and April 21, 2026. BPSC has cancelled the exams entirely that were conducted in nine shifts.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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BPSC AEDO exam 2026 cancelled over malpractice attempts, revised exam dates soonBPSC AEDO Exam 2026

BPSC AEDO exam 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) Examination 2026 following reports of malpractice attempts at multiple examination centres, raising serious concerns over the integrity of the recruitment process.

According to the official notification, the AEDO examination was conducted between April 14 and April 21, 2026. BPSC has cancelled the exams entirely that were conducted in nine shifts. In addition, the Assistant Public Sanitation and Waste Management Officer exam held on April 23, 2026, has also been cancelled. 

The commission stated that the decision was taken to ensure fairness and transparency for all candidates.

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Also Read: Odisha HSC result 2026

Use of Bluetooth devices and organised cheating attempts

Authorities detected suspicious activities at several centres, including attempts to use Bluetooth and other electronic devices to gain unfair advantage during the examination. Due to prompt action by district administration and monitoring teams, these malpractice attempts were identified and contained.

32 Candidates Debarred, FIRs Registered

  • In a strict move, BPSC has:
  • Debarred 32 candidates from appearing in future examinations
  • Registered multiple FIRs against those involved
  • Initiated legal proceedings in connection with the case 
  • Investigations have also revealed links to a broader network operating across multiple districts.

Also Read: Maharashtra class 12th result 2026

No evidence of paper leak

Despite widespread speculation, the commission clarified that no concrete evidence of a question paper leak or viral paper was found during the investigation. However, attempts to compromise the examination process were deemed serious enough to warrant cancellation.

Large-scale impact on aspirants

The cancellation has impacted lakhs of candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam. Officials emphasized that while the decision may cause inconvenience, it is necessary to protect the interests of deserving candidates and uphold the credibility of the system.

BPSC AEDO revised exam date soon

BPSC has assured candidates that:

  • A fresh examination schedule will be announced soon
  • Future exams will be conducted under stricter surveillance and monitoring mechanisms
  • Measures will be strengthened to prevent the recurrence of such incidents

The commission reiterated its commitment to maintaining transparency, merit-based selection, and exam integrity, stating that any compromise with fairness will not be tolerated.

 

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