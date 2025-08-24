BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 935 Posts, Registration Starts From August 27 At bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply Here

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission has officially released the notification about the recruitment of 935 posts of Assistant Education Development Officer under the Education Department. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment can apply through the official website, i.e. bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

All the candidates must note that the registration window will open on 27th August, 2025 and the last date to apply online for the recruitment drive is 26th September, 2025.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, applicants must hold a Graduation or Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. As of August 1, 2025, the minimum age requirement is 21 years, while the maximum age limit varies by category. For unreserved male candidates, the upper age limit is 37 years. Candidates belonging to Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes (both male and female), as well as unreserved female candidates, can apply up to the age of 40 years. Meanwhile, the maximum age limit is extended to 42 years for candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, irrespective of gender.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, i.e. bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link to apply for the post of assistant Education Development Officer on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register.

Step 4: Complete the one time registration (OTR) process by entering your contact details.

Step 5: Then login into the account using the registered details.

Step 6: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 7: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check the details, submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.