BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registration Starts From August 27 For Over 900 Vacancies At bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps to Apply Here

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially announced the recruitment drive for the 935 posts of Assistant Education Development officer (AEDO) under the state Education Department. The commission will start the online registration process from 27th August, 2025. All the candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for it through the official website, i.e. bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the last date for the online registration is 26th September, 2025. And candidates who will be selected for the job will get the basic salary for Rs. 29,200.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025, applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria before applying. Candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree or graduation from a recognized university. As of August 1, 2025, the minimum age requirement is 21 years. The maximum age limit is 37 years for unreserved male candidates, 40 years for Backward Class, Extremely Backward Class (both male and female) and unreserved female candidates, and 42 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates of both genders.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Assistant Education Development Officer recruitment’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register.

Step 4: Complete the one time registration (OTR) process by entering your contact details.

Step 5: Then login into the account using the registered details.

Step 6: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 7: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check the details, submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fees for all the general candidates is Rs. 100 and fees for the candidates who are not submitting their Aadhaar card details for the identity verification is Rs. 200.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.