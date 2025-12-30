Advertisement
NewsEducationBPSC AEDO Written Exam 2025 Postponed- Check Official Notice And Other Details Here
BPSC AEDO EXAM 2025

BPSC AEDO Written Exam 2025 Postponed- Check Official Notice And Other Details Here

BPSC AEDO Written Exam 2025 Postponed: The Assistant Education Department Officer (AEDO) has officially postponed the written examination 2025.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BPSC AEDO Written Exam 2025 Postponed

BPSC AEDO Written Exam 2025 Postponed: The Assistant Education Department Officer (AEDO) has officially postponed the written examination due to some unavoidable circumstances. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now check the official notice through the official website.

 

