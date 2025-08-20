BPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: Preliminary Exam Date OUT At bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Check Exam Pattern And Other Details Here

BPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the recruitment of Assistant Section Officer (ASO). As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted on September 10, 2025, in a single shift from 12:00 PM to 2:15 PM across 11 districts of Bihar.

According to the notification, the recruitment process will take place in three stages. The first stage is the preliminary exam, followed by the main exam for those who qualify. Candidates who clear both these stages will then have to appear for the interview round and document verification. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 41 Assistant Section Officer posts.

BPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

(a) General Studies – 50 questions will be asked.

(b) General Science and Mathematics – 50 questions will be included.

(c) Mental Ability Test – 50 questions will be asked.

All the questions will be objective type with multiple-choice options, and each question will carry 1 mark.

BPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the BPSC recruitment exam must have a graduation degree from a recognised university, as it is a compulsory requirement. As of August 1, 2025, the minimum age is 21 years. The maximum age limit is 37 years for unreserved male candidates, 40 years for backward classes (both male and female) and unreserved female candidates, and 42 years for SC/ST candidates (both male and female). The retirement age is set at 60 years.

BPSC ASO Recruitment 2025: Steps to download admit card here

Go to the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “ASO Admit Card 2025” link

Enter login details (registration number, date of birth, or as required)

Submit to view the admit card

Download and print a copy

Carry the printed admit card along with a valid ID to the exam centre

Candidates selected for the post will receive a monthly salary between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400 under the Level-7 pay scale. In addition to this, they will also be eligible for various allowances as per the rules of the state government.