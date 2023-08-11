BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Admit Card 2023 RELEASED At bpsc.bih.nic.in, Exams From August 24- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC has released the Bihar School Teacher Admit Card 2023 today, August 11. Candidates who have registered for the School Teacher Recruitment as TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), and Primary Teacher positions can check their hall tickets now. It has been released on the official website of the Commissionbpsc.bih.nic.in and can be downloaded by following these steps. Direct link to download the same has also been attached. BPSC teacher exam for the recruitment of teachers at primary, secondary, and senior secondary levels in state schools will be held on August 24, 25, and 26. BPSC informed candidates that they will have to upload a passport size photograph by logging in to the dashboard before downloading the admit card. In the admit card, the examination center allotted to the candidate will be entered in the form of code, in which the center code and the name of the district will be mentioned, the commission said.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Admit Card Direct Download Link

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam Admit Card: Here Is How To download Hall Ticket

- Visit the official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in.

- Open your admit card download link.

- Fill in your credentials and login to the page.

- Download the admit card and keep its printout saved for future references.

Applicants must hereby also note that the commission has asked all eligible applicants to login to their dashboards and upload their passport-size photographs of 25 KB ahead of downloading admit cards. The BPSC Teacher Recruitment Process 2023 started from 15 June and concluded on 12 July 2023. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up almost 1,70,461 teaching vacancies in Bihar.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

The BPSC Teacher Exam will be conducted from 24 to 26 August 2023. The examination will be held in two shifts including morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 10 am to 12 pm while as the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.