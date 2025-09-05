BPSC CCE 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 To Be OUT Tomorrow At bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

BPSC CCE 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to release the admit card for the BPSC 71st CCE preliminary exam 2025 on Saturday, September 6. Once available, candidates can download it from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The exam will be held on September 13 in two sessions — from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. This year, the commission has also revised the number of vacancies for the 71st Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), increasing them from 1,250 to 1,264. The updated count includes 14 additional posts for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

BPSC CCE 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that says “BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025.”

Enter your login credentials and click on Submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check all the details carefully and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future use.