BPSC LDC Recruitment 2025: Exam Date OUT At bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Check Official Notice, Other Details Here

BPSC LDC Exam Date 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially declared the exam dates for the recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) posts. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can check the exam dates on the official website, i.e. bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the examination will take place on 20th September, 2025. The BPSC has released the official notice regarding the recruitment on 1st July, 2025 and the process to fill the application form will begin from 8th July, 2025 and the last date to apply is 29th July, 2025. There are a total of 26 vacancies under this recruitment drive for the posts of Lower Division Clerk.

BPSC LDC Exam Date 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link to apply on the homage and open it.

Step 3: First register yourself, then login using the registered details.

Step 4: Fill the application form by entering your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 5: Upload all the documents correctly and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Complete the process and download the page for future reference.

BPSC LDC Exam Date 2025: Stages of Exam

Candidates will have to complete the various stages to get selected for the job, the first stage is to give the written examination, then the next step will be a typing test. And the candidates who will clear both the rounds will go through the document verification and medical examination. Candidates who will clear all the stages will be eligible for the final appointment. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.