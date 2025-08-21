BPSC Recruitment 2025: Answer Key For DSO, Assistant Director Exam Released At bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

BPSC DSO, Assistant Director Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the answer key for the recruitment examination. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their answer key through the official website, i.e. bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The exam took place for the posts of District Statistical Officer (DSO) and Assistant Director (AD) under the state’s planning and Development Department.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 47 posts, in 16 seats are reserved for the women candidates. The written examination took place on 3rd August, 2025 in a single shift from 12 noon to 2 PM.

BPSC DSO, Assistant Director Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘DSO/AD Answer Key 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: The provisional answer key will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 4: Check the answer key and download the PDF for future reference.

BPSC DSO, Assistant Director Answer Key 2025: What’s After Answer Key

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release detailed instructions for raising objections to the provisional answer key separately.

Once the objection window opens, candidates can submit representations if they find any errors or discrepancies in the answers.

All objections submitted within the specified timeframe will be carefully reviewed by the Commission.

After evaluating the valid objections, the final answer key will be released.

The final answer key will be considered for the preparation of results.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.