BPSC TRE 2.0 2023 Result DECLARED At bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BPSC TRE 2.0 Result 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results of the BPSC Teachers Recruitment Examination (BPSC TRE) Phase 2 on December 22, 2023. The release includes results for the headmaster recruitment and the mathematics and science papers for classes 6 to 8, as well as the Sangeet/Kala exams. The examination, held between December 7 and December 15, 2023, witnessed the participation of numerous candidates vying for Bihar School Teacher positions.

BPSC Maths, Science Result: Direct Link

BPSC Sangeet/Kala Result: Direct Link

BPSC also issued the final answer key for the Bihar School Teacher/Headmaster written exam. Aspirants can access the subject-wise answer key PDF on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The final answer key was formulated after addressing valid objections raised against the provisional answer key. Additionally, the BPSC has stipulated cutoff marks for the General category at 40 percent and for the SC/ST category at 34 percent. Detailed information is available on the official website.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to the official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

- Click on the “Results” tab on the home page.

- Click on the link that says “BPSC TRE 2023 Results”.

- Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

- Your BPSC TRE 2023 results will now appear on your screen.

- Download the results for future reference.

For candidates who appeared in the Bihar Shikshak bharti exam, the active BPSC TRE 2.0 Result link can be found on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The results encompass the Phase 2 examination, marking a crucial step in the Bihar School Teacher recruitment process. As thousands of hopefuls await the outcome, the release of the final answer key adds transparency to the evaluation process. Applicants are encouraged to visit the official website for further details and updates related to the BPSC Teachers Recruitment Examination.