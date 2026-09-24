Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Registration for 32,388 teacher posts begins tomorrow

BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Registration for 32,388 teacher posts begins tomorrow

BPSC has advised candidates to go through the full notification on its website rather than relying on general guidelines, since subject-wise and post-wise eligibility can vary quite a bit. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Registration for 32,388 teacher posts begins tomorrow

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Registration for 32,388 teacher posts begins tomorrow
2
3
4
5