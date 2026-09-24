/BPSC TRE 4.0 2026: Registration for 32,388 teacher posts begins tomorrow

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to open registrations for the fourth phase of its Teacher Recruitment Examination, TRE 4.0, from tomorrow, September 25, 2026. The drive will fill teaching vacancies across primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary government schools in Bihar, and comes as welcome news for lakhs of teaching aspirants who've been tracking this recruitment cycle for months now.
The exam is being conducted under Advertisement No. 14/2026, issued by BPSC's Education Department wing, and forms part of the state's ongoing push to fill long-pending teacher vacancies through a structured, phase-wise hiring process.
Educational qualifications and age limits differ depending on the school level and subject a candidate is applying for. Aspirants applying for primary-level posts, for instance, are generally required to hold different minimum qualifications than those applying for secondary or higher secondary posts.
BPSC has advised candidates to go through the full notification on its website rather than relying on general guidelines, since subject-wise and post-wise eligibility can vary quite a bit. Once the application window closes, BPSC is expected to release the exam date and admit card schedule separately.
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