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BPSC TRE 4.0: Application process for 32,388 Bihar teacher posts postponed, Fresh dates awaited

With the application window now suspended, aspirants who had been preparing to register from September 1 will have to wait for the commission's next notification before they can apply.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 12:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
BPSC TRE 4.0: Application process for 32,388 Bihar teacher posts postponed, Fresh dates awaited
Image Credit: Representative Image (AI)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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