/BPSC TRE 4.0: Application process for 32,388 Bihar teacher posts postponed, Fresh dates awaited

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has put on hold the online application process for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4.0, just a day before it was set to begin.
The recruitment drive, aimed at filling 32,388 school teacher vacancies under the Bihar Education Department, was originally scheduled to open for applications on September 1, 2026.
However, in a notice issued on Monday, the commission announced that the schedule has been deferred.
According to the notice, the postponement is due to procedural changes, though the BPSC has not spelt out what these changes involve. The commission has said that a revised timetable for the application process will be announced in due course.
The notice pertains to Advertisement No. 14/2026 and was issued by the Controller of Examinations at BPSC's Patna office.
The TRE 4.0 drive covers vacancies for Middle School, Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher posts across government schools in Bihar.
With the application window now suspended, aspirants who had been preparing to register from September 1 will have to wait for the commission's next notification before they can apply.
The BPSC has not indicated whether the delay will have any bearing on subsequent stages of the recruitment process, such as the examination dates. Any further changes are expected to become clear once the revised schedule is officially released.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the BPSC's official website and notices for updates, rather than relying on the earlier September 1 timeline, which now stands deferred.
This is the fourth phase of the state's ongoing teacher recruitment exercise. Bihar had earlier appointed around 1.70 lakh teachers under TRE-1 and roughly 70,000 under TRE-2, while only a portion of the 87,774 vacancies advertised under TRE-3 could be filled.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.