/BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment 2026: 32,388 vacancies announced; Check last date and important details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the application process for the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0). This recruitment drive offers a major opportunity for candidates looking to secure teaching jobs in government schools across Bihar.
BPSC has opened registrations for 32,388 teaching posts under the Bihar Education Department. Eligible candidates can apply online at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Two dates to remember here: applications close on October 26, 2026, but the fee payment window shuts a day earlier, October 25.
Spread across grade levels like this:
Classes 1 to 5: 3,847 posts
Classes 6 to 8: 8,563 posts
Classes 9 and 10: 3,877 posts
Classes 11 and 12: 16,101 posts
BPSC hasn't locked that in yet. Expect the schedule sometime soon, posted on the official website.
Candidates can follow these steps to apply:
Visit the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Find and click the TRE 4.0 registration link
Fill out the form with your details
Pay the application fee online
Double-check everything, then submit
Download the confirmation page and keep it safe
This one's worth noting. After candidates protested, the Bihar government agreed to run TRE 4.0 in a single phase, rather than splitting it up.
Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for complete details on eligibility, age limit, application fee, and required documents before applying.
With over 32,000 vacancies, BPSC TRE 4.0 is a great opportunity for teaching aspirants. Candidates should complete their applications before the deadline and stay updated for further announcements regarding the exam schedule.
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