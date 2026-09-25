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BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment 2026: 32,388 vacancies announced; Check last date and important details here

BPSC has started the TRE 4.0 recruitment process for 32,388 teacher posts in Bihar government schools. Eligible candidates can apply online till October 26, while the exam date will be announced soon.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment 2026: 32,388 vacancies announced; Check last date and important details here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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BPSC TRE 4.0 recruitment 2026: 32,388 vacancies announced; Check last date and important details here
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