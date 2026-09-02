/BPSC TRE 4.0 registration date out TRE for 32,388 Posts; Details here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the Bihar TRE 4.0 registration inviting online applications for 32,388 vacant teacher posts under the state's Education Department. The notification was issued on August 18 under Advertisement No. 14/2026.
Previously, Bihar tre 4.0 Applications were initially set to open on September 1, 2026, with a closing date of September 30, 2026. However, BPSC has since released a revised
schedule, pushing the start of the application window to September 21, 2026.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the confirmed final dates, as the Commission had flagged that the registration schedule was subject to revision.
Candidates must hold a graduate degree along with a B.Ed, and must have qualified the relevant Teacher Eligibility Test — CTET, BTET or STET — depending on the post applied for
Age limit: 18 to 37/40/42 years, depending on category
Candidates can apply for only one subject the one in which they hold a valid TET qualification
Application Fee:
Rs 100 for General category candidates
Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwD and female candidates from Bihar
Candidates must know that the selection will be based on a written examination followed by document verification. The exam duration is 2.5 hours for PGT, TGT and Upper
Primary posts, and 4 hours for the PRT post. Pay scale for selected candidates will range between Level 6 and Level 9
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