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BPSC TRE 4.0 registration date out TRE for 32,388 Posts; Details here

Candidates must hold a graduate degree along with a B.Ed, and must have qualified the relevant Teacher Eligibility Test CTET, BTET or STET depending on the post applied for.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
BPSC TRE 4.0 registration date out TRE for 32,388 Posts; Details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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