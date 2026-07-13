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Breaking barriers: Tribal students lead growth in higher education enrolment, shows AISHE report

AISHE report 2026:  The sharper pace of growth among ST and SC students, relative to the general enrolment trend, suggests that access to higher education is gradually deepening among communities that have historically faced the greatest barriers to it. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Breaking barriers: Tribal students lead growth in higher education enrolment, shows AISHE report

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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