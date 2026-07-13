/Breaking barriers: Tribal students lead growth in higher education enrolment, shows AISHE report

AISHE report 2026: Enrolment of Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in India's higher education institutions has recorded the sharpest rise among all social categories over the past decade, according to the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report released by the Ministry of Education.
As per the AISHE 2023-24 findings, the number of ST students enrolled in higher education climbed from 16.41 lakh in 2014-15 to 28.83 lakh in 2023-24, a jump of 75.7 per cent, the steepest increase recorded among Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories.
The gross enrolment ratio (GER) for ST students, which measures the proportion of the 18-23 age group pursuing higher education, also improved considerably, rising from 13.5 in 2014-15 to 22.8 in 2023-24.
Scheduled Caste enrolment followed a similar upward trajectory, growing 51.4 per cent over the decade from 46.07 lakh students in 2014-15 to 69.72 lakh in 2023-24.
The SC GER rose from 18.9 to 27.8 over the same period.
OBC enrolment, meanwhile, expanded from 1.13 crore to 1.80 crore, marking a 60.2 per cent increase and adding nearly 67 lakh students to the higher education fold over ten years.
These gains form part of a larger surge in India's higher education enrolment, which touched a record 4.5 crore students in 2023-24, up from 3.42 crore in 2014-15 an overall growth of 31.5 per cent.
The overall GER also rose from 23.7 to 30.0 over the decade, reflecting steadily widening access to higher education across the country.
Education researchers and policy observers note that the sharper pace of growth among ST and SC students, relative to the general enrolment trend, suggests that access to higher education is gradually deepening among communities that have historically faced the greatest barriers to it.
The consistent rise in GER for these categories rather than just absolute numbers is being read as a more reliable indicator of genuine inclusion, since it accounts for the growing size of the eligible age group as well.
While the report itself does not detail specific causes, similar enrolment trends in the past have often been attributed to factors such as reservation-linked access in admissions, scholarship and fee-waiver schemes for SC/ST students, expansion of hostel infrastructure in tribal and rural regions, and targeted outreach under schemes tied to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
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