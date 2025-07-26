BREAKING NEWS: SC Mandates Ban On Marks-Based Segregation In Schools, Coaching Centers To Combat Student Suicides
BREAKING: The Supreme Court on Friday issued sweeping national guidelines mandating psychological safeguards and regulatory oversight across all educational institutions. The move comes in response to a disturbing rise in student suicides, described by the Court as a “systemic failure that cannot be ignored.”
Trending Photos
BREAKING: The Supreme Court on Friday issued sweeping national guidelines mandating psychological safeguards and regulatory oversight across all educational institutions. The move comes in response to a disturbing rise in student suicides, described by the Court as a “systemic failure that cannot be ignored.”
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv