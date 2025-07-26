Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2937111https://zeenews.india.com/education/breaking-news-sc-mandates-ban-on-marks-based-segregation-in-schools-coaching-centers-to-combat-student-suicides-2937111.html
NewsEducation
STUDENT SUICIDE

BREAKING NEWS: SC Mandates Ban On Marks-Based Segregation In Schools, Coaching Centers To Combat Student Suicides

BREAKING: The Supreme Court on Friday issued sweeping national guidelines mandating psychological safeguards and regulatory oversight across all educational institutions. The move comes in response to a disturbing rise in student suicides, described by the Court as a “systemic failure that cannot be ignored.”

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING NEWS: SC Mandates Ban On Marks-Based Segregation In Schools, Coaching Centers To Combat Student Suicides

BREAKING: The Supreme Court on Friday issued sweeping national guidelines mandating psychological safeguards and regulatory oversight across all educational institutions. The move comes in response to a disturbing rise in student suicides, described by the Court as a “systemic failure that cannot be ignored.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK