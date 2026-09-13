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BRICS Summit 2026: AI in education gets green light, new University ranking system proposed

A BRICS-led alternative or even a supplement to existing systems would be a direct response to that long-standing complaint.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 02:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: AI in education gets green light, new University ranking system proposed
Image Credit: AI (representational image)

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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