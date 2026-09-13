/BRICS Summit 2026: AI in education gets green light, new University ranking system proposed

BRICS nations have voiced support for bringing Artificial Intelligence into classrooms, while also pitching an idea that could shake up how universities are judged worldwide a rival to existing global ranking systems. Both proposals are part of the New Delhi Declaration, adopted at the BRICS Summit held in Delhi on September 12 and 13.
The declaration doesn't hand AI a blank cheque. Member countries agreed that emerging technologies, AI included, have a role to play in education, but only if deployed safely and ethically.
There's a clear push for shared global standards around AI ethics and risk management, plus a call to make AI tools more accessible to developing economies a point clearly aimed at the Global South.
The tone throughout is one of opportunity tempered by caution. Leaders described AI as a genuine driver of economic growth and sustainable development, but repeatedly circled back to the idea that none of this works without trust meaning AI systems that are reliable, and risks that are managed jointly rather than left to individual countries to figure out alone.
Perhaps the more eyebrow-raising proposal is the bloc's interest in building its own university ranking and evaluation system.
For years, developing nations have grumbled that the big global rankings tilt heavily toward Western institutions and use metrics that don't always reflect how universities elsewhere actually function. A BRICS-led alternative — or even a supplement to existing systems would be a direct response to that long-standing complaint.
The education section of the New Delhi Declaration goes well beyond AI and rankings. Among the other commitments:
Continued attention to youth-focused cooperation, covering skilling, entrepreneurship, science and technology — alongside progress on the BRICS Youth Cooperation Framework
This isn't happening in isolation. India has spent much of 2026 positioning itself as a serious player in global AI diplomacy, having hosted the India-AI Impact Summit back in February.
Seen alongside that effort, this latest declaration looks less like a one-off gesture and more like part of a broader pattern — BRICS nations trying to write their own rules for AI and education, rather than simply adopting frameworks set elsewhere.
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