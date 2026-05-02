BSE Odisha 10th result 2026: How to check scorecard via DigiLocker and UMANG app

BSE Odisha 10th result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, is going to announce the Class 10 (Matric) result 2026 today, May 2, 2026, at 4 PM. Students who have appeared for the Odisha students can now access their scorecards through multiple digital platforms. Along with the official website bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in

As the results are being released today, students are advised to keep their roll number ready to avoid a last-minute rush.

Also Read: BSE Odisha 10th result LIVE

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How to check Odisha Class 10th result via DigiLocker?

Students can download their digital marksheet through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the mobile app Login using your registered mobile number/Aadhaar (new users must sign up first) Navigate to the ‘Education’ section Select Board of Secondary Education Odisha Enter your roll number and required credentials Click on ‘Get Document’ Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen Download or save it for future use

Also, candidates must know that the DigiLocker marksheet is digitally signed and valid for official purposes, including admissions.

How to check Odisha 10th result via UMANG app

Students can also access their scorecards through the UMANG App by following the steps given:

Download or open the UMANG app on your smartphone Login or register using your mobile number Search for ‘BSE Odisha’ in the services section Click on Class 10 Result 2026 Enter your roll number and other required details Submit to view your result Download or take a screenshot of the scorecard

Once the result is downloaded, students are advised to check the details mentioned on the scorecard.

Also Read: UGC NET application 2026 out

Details mentioned on the scorecard

After downloading the results, check all these important details on the scorecard. If there is any error in the scorecard, students must contact their respective schools.