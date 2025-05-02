BSE Odisha Matric Class 10 Results 2025 DECLARED: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Download Via SMS, Digilocker

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, announced the Class 10 (Matric) exam results for 2025 on May 2 at 4 PM, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Students will be able to check their scores online at the official website — www.bseodisha.ac.in — starting from 6 PM. School principals or heads can download the Tabulation Register (TR) from the same website from 7 PM onwards. This TR document will help them fill out the application forms for students who plan to appear in the Supplementary HSC Examination 2025. This year, more than 5.22 lakh students took the Class 10 board exams held at 3,133 centres across Odisha. The exams were conducted between February 21 and March 6, 2025.

This year, BSE has added a QR code to the digital mark sheets to verify authenticity and avoid tampering. Students are advised to carefully check their results and keep a printed copy for immediate reference. The original mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed by their schools a few days after the online result announcement.

This year, the BSE Odisha Class 10 exam saw a pass percentage of 94.93%. Out of 5,10,789 students who registered, 5,02,470 took the exam, and 4,84,863 students passed successfully.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2025: Here's how to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: Result_OR10_Roll Number.

Step 3: Send this message to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your Class 10 result as an SMS on your phone shortly.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2025: Here's how to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Click on Sign Up and fill in the required details such as your name (as per Aadhaar), category, mobile number, email ID, Aadhaar number, and set a 6-digit security PIN.

Step 3: After registration, log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Navigate to the ‘Results’ section and choose BSE Odisha.

Step 5: Click on the link for BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025.

Step 6: Enter your Aadhaar number when prompted.

Step 7: Hit Submit, and your Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

In the BSE Odisha Class 10 exams held in 2024, the overall pass rate stood at 96.07%. Of the 5,41,061 students who took the exam, 5,30,153 passed. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 96.73% compared to 95.39% for boys. Notably, 2,644 schools achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, with every student clearing the exam.