BSE Odisha Matric Result 2025: Class 10th Result DECLARED At bseodisha.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

BSE Class 10 Odisha 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the Class 10 Matric results. The BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025 will be declared on May 2 at 4 PM. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites — bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in — by entering their roll number and registration number. The results will be formally announced during a press conference, where the board will also share important details such as the overall pass percentage, district-wise toppers, and other key highlights. The Odisha Class 10 board exams were held from February 21 to March 6, 2025.

This year, more than 5 lakh students took the Class 10 exams, conducted from February 21 to March 6, 2025, at 3,133 centres across the state. To pass the Odisha Board Class 10 exams, students need to score at least 33% in each subject and a minimum of 20% overall. Those who meet these criteria will be declared as passed. Students who fall short in either subject-wise marks or the overall aggregate will have to appear for compartment exams. The Board will announce the compartment exam schedule shortly after the results are declared.

This year, the BSE Odisha Class 10 exam saw a pass percentage of 94.93%. Out of 5,10,789 students who registered, 5,02,470 took the exam, and 4,84,863 students passed successfully.

BSE Class 10 Odisha 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the link titled “Annual Examination Result 2025”

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the dd/mm/yyyy format

Your result will appear on the screen — check and download it

Keep a printed copy for future use

BSE Class 10 Odisha 2025; direct link to download here

In the BSE Odisha Class 10 exams held in 2024, the overall pass rate stood at 96.07%. Of the 5,41,061 students who took the exam, 5,30,153 passed. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 96.73% compared to 95.39% for boys. Notably, 2,644 schools achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, with every student clearing the exam.