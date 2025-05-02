BSE Odisha Matric Results 2025: Class 10th Results To Be DECLARED Today At bseodisha.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will announce the Class 10 (Matric) exam results for 2025 on May 2 at 4 PM, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Students will be able to check their scores online at the official website — www.bseodisha.ac.in — starting from 6 PM. School principals or heads can download the Tabulation Register (TR) from the same website from 7 PM onwards. This TR document will help them fill out the application forms for students who plan to appear in the Supplementary HSC Examination 2025. This year, more than 5.22 lakh students took the Class 10 board exams held at 3,133 centres across Odisha. The exams were conducted between February 21 and March 6, 2025.

This year, BSE has added a QR code to the digital mark sheets to verify authenticity and avoid tampering. Students are advised to carefully check their results and keep a printed copy for immediate reference. The original mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed by their schools a few days after the online result announcement.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2025: Here's how to download scorecards online