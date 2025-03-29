BSEB Class 10th Result 2025: Bihar Board Matric Result DECLARED At matricresult2025.com- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

BSEB Class 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board declared the Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2025 on March 29. Education Minister Sunil Kumar, along with Additional Chief Secretary S. Siddharth, announced the results. Students can view their scores on the official websites: matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. The BSEB Class 10 exams for 2025 took place from February 15 to February 25, with over 15 lakh students appearing. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 17 to February 25, 2025, at various centers across Bihar. The exams were conducted in two shifts: the first from 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM and the second from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.

On March 6, the Bihar Board released the provisional answer keys for the Class 10 exams. The question paper included 50% multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The answer key for these objective-type questions was made available on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students had until March 10 (5 PM) to submit objections.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official BSEB websites: matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

Click on the "BSEB Matric Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Click the submit button to view your result.

Check your result and download the page for future reference.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025: Last year trends

In 2024, a total of 4,52,302 students achieved the first division in the Bihar Board Class 10 exams, including 2,52,846 boys and 1,99,456 girls. The second division was secured by 5,24,965 students, consisting of 2,52,121 boys and 2,72,844 girls. Additionally, 3,80,732 students earned the third division, with 1,66,093 boys and 2,14,639 girls.