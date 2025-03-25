BSEB 12th Result 2025 Declared: Check interbiharboard.com for Bihar Board Class XII Result

BSEB 12th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 12 or Intermediate results today, March 25, at 1:15 PM. The results were declared by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar from the Board’s office. The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, S Siddharth, and Bihar Board Chairman, Anand Kishore. More than 13 lakh students who took the exams were eagerly waiting for their results. The results will be accessible on the official websites—interresult2025.com, interbiharboard.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can check their scores by entering their roll code and roll number.

This year, approximately 12.92 lakh students were eligible for the Intermediate examination, including 6,41,847 girls and 6,50,466 boys. The exams were conducted at 1,677 centers across the state.

The Bihar Board Class 12 exams took place from February 1 to February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts: the first shift began at 9:30 a.m., and the second shift started at 2 p.m. Students were also given a 15-minute cool-off time before beginning their exams—between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in the first shift and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in the second shift.

BSEB 12th Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official websites: interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com.

Enter your roll code and roll number in the required fields.

Click on submit to view your result.

Download the result and print a copy for future reference.

BSEB Class 12th Result 2025; direct link to download scorecards here

However, the original mark sheets and pass certificates will be given later. Students must visit their schools to collect these documents. While the Bihar Board takes care to ensure accurate results, small mistakes can happen. If students feel their marks are lower than expected, they can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny. The details for this process will be shared after the results are announced.