BSEB 2023: Bihar Board Announces Class 10 Compartmental Results — How To Check Your Score

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 10 compartmental exam results for the year 2023. Students can now access their results through the official website of BSEB at http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/. To view the compartmental results, students are required to provide their roll number and roll code. The supplementary exams for Class 10 conducted by the Bihar board were held from May 6 to 13, covering both theory and practical exams.

BSEB Compartmental Class 10 Results 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit BSEB website – http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/

Step 2: On the landing page, select the Compartmental examination link

Step 3: Select the Class 10 Compartmental Results option

Step 4: Enter the roll code and roll number

Step 5: Click on Submit button

Step 6: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check and download

It is essential for students to carefully review their BSEB Class 10 compartmental examination results and verify all the details provided. The result will include information such as the roll number, subject marks, overall marks, and more. In the event of any errors on the mark sheet, candidates are advised to promptly contact their respective schools for correction.

The BSEB 10th supplementary online result for 2023 is tentative. After checking their results online, students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

In the presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, the State Education Minister revealed the results during a press conference. According to media reports, this year's class 10 pass percentage for the BSEB is 81.04 percent.

Along with the results, the Bihar Board also released information about this year's top performers. With 97.8 percent, Mohammad Rumman Ashraf of the Islamia High School in Sheikhpura topped the BSEB Class 10 exam 2023. The education department will honour the topper with a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, along with a laptop and a Kindle e-reader.