/BSEB 2027 registration window shuts today; Apply now

Students appearing for the Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2027 are running out of time to complete their registration, as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) shuts the window today, September 16. Anyone who hasn't finished the process yet needs to get it done before the day is out, since there's been no word yet on any further extension.
- Registration opened on August 25, 2026
- Exam fee had to be paid by September 15, 2026
- Registration form submission closes September 16, 2026
Students must know that they can't register for the Bihar Board exam on their own. The entire process runs through schools and colleges, which means it's really the institution's job to enter and submit each student's details on the official portal, not the student's.
How to register for BSEB 2027 registration
- Reach out to your school or college — they're the ones who'll actually carry out the registration
- Hand over your correct personal and academic information
- If you're in Class 12, double-check your stream and subject combination before it gets submitted
- Go through every detail once more — name, date of birth, category, subject codes — small mistakes here can cause headaches later
- Make sure the exam fee has actually gone through, because an incomplete payment can hold up your form
- Flag any wrong entry to your school right away so it gets fixed before final submission
- Once everything's submitted, hold on to a copy of the form and the payment receipt
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