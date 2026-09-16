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BSEB 2027 registration window shuts today; Apply now

The entire process runs through schools and colleges, which means it's really the institution's job to enter and submit each student's details on the official portal, not the student's.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
BSEB 2027 registration window shuts today; Apply now

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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