BSEB 12th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 12 or Intermediate results today, March 24, at 1:15 PM. The results were declared by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar from the Board’s office. The event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, S Siddharth, and Bihar Board Chairman, Anand Kishore. More than 13 lakh students who took the exams were eagerly waiting for their results. The results will be accessible on the official websites—interresult2025.com, interbiharboard.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can check their scores by entering their roll code and roll number.

Bihar Board Class 12th Results Out: Stream Wise Pass Percentage

The stream-wise pass percentages for the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 are as follows:

- Commerce achieved the highest pass rate at 94.77%

- Science at 89.50%

- while the Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 82.75%.

BSEB 12th Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official websites: interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com.

Enter your roll code and roll number in the required fields.

Click on submit to view your result.

Download the result and print a copy for future reference.

BSEB 12th Result 2025: Toppers' List here

Ankita Kumari – Arts Topper

Raushani Kumari – Commerce Topper

Priya Jaiswal – Science Topper

In 2024, the pass rates were 87.80% in Science, 86.15% in Arts, 94.88% in Commerce, and 85.38% in the Vocational stream.