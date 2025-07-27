BSEB Bihar Board 2026 Dummy Registration Card Released At seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

BSEB Bihar Board 2026 Dummy Registration Card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the dummy registration cards for the students who are going to appear for the students who are going to appear in Intermediate (Class 12) and matriculation (Class 10) annual examination 2026.

Students will be able to download their dummy registration cards from the official BSEB website, i.e. seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com for class 12 and secondary.biharboardonline.com for class 10. Students will have to enter their college code, their name, father’s name along with facility and date of birth to access their dummy registration card.

BSEB Bihar Board 2026 Dummy Registration Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. (for class 12)

Step 2: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 3: Enter the required details like your college code, their name, father’s name along with facility and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 4: After submission, your dummy registration card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check all the details like your name, parents name, gender and photograph.

Step 6: Save and download it for future reference.

Candidates must note that if they found any error in the dummy registration card like a mistake in spelling, photographs or other personal details then they must apply for corrections by 9th August, 2025. And only the students who have completed their registration details on time are eligible for corrections. Additionally, the dummy admit card for Class 11 admissions (2025–27) at Simultala Residential School, Jamui has been released. Candidates who completed the application and fee payment can download it from biharsimultala.com using their user ID and password. If there are errors in details such as name, parents’ names, date of birth, gender or photo, corrections can be requested online until 31st July, 2025. After this date, no changes will be allowed and incomplete applications will be rejected. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.