BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 OUT At exam.biharboardonline.org- Check Steps To Download Here

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna has officially released the admit card for the Class 10 (Matric) 2026 on 6th January, 2026. All the school authorities can now download the hall ticket from the official website, i.e. exam.biharboardonline.org.

The BSEB Class 10 theory exams will take place from 17th February, 2026 to 25th February, 2026. Schools will have to enter the login credentials to access their admit cards and then they will distribute all the admit cards to students.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 OUT: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- exam.biharboardonline.org.

Step 2: Find the link titled ‘Class 10 Admit Card 2026’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your school ID and password correctly.

Step 5: Check all the details then download the admit cards.

Step 6: Print out all the admit cards and then distribute them to the students.

Students must know that an admit card is a very important document for the students as they won’t be allowed to appear for the exams without it. The admit card contains all the important details like Student’s name, roll number and registration number, Examination centre name and address and Subject-wise exam schedule. So, students must check all the details carefully.

Additionally, all the students and parents are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.