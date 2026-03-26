BSEB Bihar board class 10th result 2026 to be announced shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Class 10 (Matric) examination results for 2026 shortly on its official website. The official notification regarding the 10th result date 2026, Bihar board, is still awaited.

According to recent updates, the board has already conducted topper verification and final result preparations, indicating that the declaration is imminent.

As per the usual practice, the results will first be formally announced during a press conference, where key details such as the overall pass percentage, topper list, and district-wise performance will be shared.

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Where to check the Bihar Board Class 10th result 2026

Once the Bihar board result is released, students can check their scorecard at the following websites-

results.biharboardonline.com

matricbiharboard.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

To check their scores, candidates will need to enter their roll code and roll number as mentioned on their admit cards. The online marksheet will display subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status.

Steps to check Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to avoid last-minute hassle. To check the result, follow the instruction given below-

Visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the “BSEB Matric Result 2026” link

Enter your roll code and roll number

Click on submit

Download and save the result for future reference

Note: Students are encouraged to rely only on official websites for accurate information and to avoid misinformation from unofficial sources.

Further updates, including the exact time of result declaration and direct links, are expected to be released shortly. BSEB held the Class 10 matric 2026 exams in February for around 15.12 lakh students at 1,699 examination centres