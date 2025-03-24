BSEB Board Exam 2025: Bihar Class 10th, 12th Exam Result To Be On THIS DATE At biharboardonline.com- Check Offical Dates Here

BSEB Board Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Class 12 results will be declared on March 27, and Class 10 results will be released on April 5. Students can check their results on the official websites: biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The scorecards will include details like the student's name, roll number, parent's name, school name, board name, subjects appeared for, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. The Class 12 board exams were held from February 1 to February 15 in two shifts: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Meanwhile, the Class 10 board exams took place from February 17 to February 25.

The Bihar Board released the Class 12 answer key on March 2, 2025, and students could submit objections until March 5, 2025. The answer key was only for multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Along with the results, the board will also announce the overall pass percentage, the list of toppers, and information about re-evaluation and supplementary exam dates during a press conference by the BSEB chairman.

This year, a total of 12,92,313 students appeared for the exam at 1,677 centers across Bihar. Among them, 6,41,847 were girls and 6,50,466 were boys who registered for the BSEB Intermediate Exam 2025. To pass the Class 12 exams, students must score at least 33% in each subject’s theory paper. For practical exams, a minimum of 40% marks is required to qualify.

BSEB Board Exam 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website at results.biharboardonline.com. Click on the “Bihar Board 12th Result 2025” link on the homepage. Enter your login details. Your Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

BSEB Board Exam 2025: Past year trends

The overall pass percentage in the BSEB Class 10 exams has remained steady in recent years. In 2023, the pass rate was 81.04%, slightly increasing from 79.88% in 2022. In 2021, it was slightly lower at 78.17%, while in 2020, the pass percentage stood at 80.59%.

For the BSEB Class 12 exams in 2024, the overall pass percentage was 87.21% across all streams, showing a strong performance by students. The pass percentage for each stream was recorded separately.