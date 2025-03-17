BSEB Board Exam 2025: Class 12th Result Likely To Be OUT SOON At secondary.biharboardonline.com- Check Details Here

Bihar Board Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) held the Class 12 board exams from February 1 to February 15, 2025. Now, lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for the BSEB Inter Result 2025. Based on previous trends, the Bihar Board results are likely to be announced in late March. However, the official date and time are yet to be confirmed. The Bihar Board Class 12 answer key 2025 was published on February 28 for the 50% objective questions. Students had the opportunity to submit objections until March 5. The exams took place from February 1 to 15 in two shifts: the morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the evening session from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

Bihar Class 12th Exam 2025: Exam result date

In 2024, the exams concluded on February 12, and the results were announced on March 23. In 2023, the exams ended on February 11, with results declared on March 21. In 2022, the exams finished on February 14, and results were released on March 16. In 2021, the exams wrapped up on February 13, and the results were announced on March 26.

Bihar Board Exam 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click on the 'BSEB Bihar Inter Result 2025' link (once announced).

A new page will open on your screen.

Enter the required details and click on Submit.

Your Bihar Board Inter Result 2025 will be displayed.

Review your result, download it, and take a printout for future reference.

Bihar Class 12th Exam 2025: Past trends

In the previous year, a total of 12,91,684 students took the Bihar Board Inter exams, achieving an overall pass rate of 87.21%. The pass percentage was 87.80% in the science stream, 94.88% in commerce, and 86.15% in arts.

The Bihar Board Class 12 answer key 2025 for 50% objective questions was released on February 28, and students could submit objections until March 5. To pass the BSEB Intermediate exam, students must score a minimum of 33% in all subjects and at least 30% in each individual subject. For subjects with practicals, a minimum of 40% is required.